Antioch residents are fed up with the eyesore they say an old car wash has become.
Community volunteers picked up piles of trash Tuesday morning, but said it shouldn't be their responsibility.
“The garbage was pummeling my car,” Renee McMurray described the first time she noticed the accumulating garbage in parking lot off Anderson Road. Tuesday the second time in 10 days she had to rally the community to pick up trash left at the abandoned car wash. “The garbage was literally going up into dust devils and flying over the trees into the woods.”
But McMurray said the trash problem extends far beyond the lot. “I drink my water from there, I bathe from that water - all of us do. We need to pay more attention to it,” referring to Percy Priest Lake, McMurray showed our News4 the fast-accumulating garbage along the bank. Much of it, she said, is flew off the car wash parking lot. “All of this has happened in the last 10 days,” she said.
The property has been acquired by Ameris Bank via foreclosure, according to Metro Codes. The city said they will send an abatement notice to the owners, warning of a $50 a day per violation if they don't maintain the space after the next few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.