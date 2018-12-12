The owner of a beloved record shop said he has until the end of February to get out. He said the building housing Fond Object Records today has been a landmark of the neighborhood since the 1940s. Neighbors are fearing the worst for the future of that building and the ones beside it.
Christmas lights blinked over big cardboard boxes of vintage cassette tapes Wednesday afternoon. Customers' hunt for the right record was set to the voice of Mama Cass piping through the speakers.
"Fond Object was one of the reasons I decided to land here in Riverside Village," said neighbor Pat Sansone. "It's something that was created out of love."
Sansone said there's just something special about the businesses at the corner of Riverside and McGavock Pike.
"It's a gathering place for creative and curious individuals in this part of town," he said. "It's going to be a real shame to lose it."
Fond Object owner Jem Cohen told News 4 he wants to stay in the neighborhood but other buildings in the area aren't an option. He said he's looking at other spaces to continue business. While he hopes the current Fond Object building isn't demolished, Cohen said what happens is ultimately the decision of Corner Partnership.
Earlier this year, a community petition opposed a proposal for apartments and new business to take the place of Fond Object and several neighboring buildings.
"They should consider the personality and the interests and wishes of the neighborhood itself," said Sansone.
Corner Partnership has withdrawn an application for that plan which was supposed to go to the Planning Commission this week.
A rep for Planning said nothing else has been submitted for the site, but Corner Partnership can bring a three or four story building to the area along with single family residential construction in the back.
While Cohen said he's been told to leave in February, two other tenants of neighboring buildings said they haven't been informed of having to move.
A demolition permit has not been taken and neighbors like Sansone are carrying hope Fond Object won't be torn down.
"Fond Object is something that can't be replicated," said Sansone. "The things that make Nashville special are in threat of disappearing."
Cohen said Fond Object remains open for the time being.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.