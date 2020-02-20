NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police raided, boarded up, and padlocked a home on Monaco Drive in Hermitage Thursday morning, deemed a public nuisance.
365 Monaco Drive has had multiple drug issues, as well as a shooting and a homicide, police said.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
They raided the property Thursday morning, and found 26 people inside, as well as a baby. Neighbors woke up to the sounds.
"We were woken up by the flash bombs and my son started screaming for me," one woman said, too fearful of the people down the street to reveal her identity. "Immediately we knew where it was coming from. Immediately we knew what to do, because we’ve been through it before."
11 people inside had warrants out for their arrest, and one person was found shooting up in a car parked at the home when police arrived. The conditions inside were described by police as "horrendous."
"Ambulances being called almost weekly, people being pulled out in ambulances," a neighbor said, describing the last several years of activity around the home. "We were woken up in the middle of the night by gunshots, and we looked out the window and saw their car windows were all shot out."
Police told News4 the homeowner had been repeatedly instructed to stop the illegal activity at the house, and clean the place up.
The homeowner will be charged federally with outstanding unlawful gun possession.
