NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A 21-year-old man was shot and killed during or after a big party at an Airbnb in East Nashville late Thursday night, Metro Police said.
Police said at least four people were shot at 210 North Ninth Street. Police confirmed the man killed in the shooting was 21-year-old Robert D. Howard, who was found dead at the scene.
The three men injured in the shooting were treated at different hospitals in the area and are in stable condition.
Micalah and McKenna said they were woken up by gunshots and called 911.
"I heard what I thought were fireworks but were very much rapid-fire-- like ten rounds, and then we popped up immediately," McKenna said.
People who live in the area said they are surprised a shooting happened at this Airbnb.
"Typically, it's just families here on vacation. Bachelor, bachelorette parties," Micalah said.
News 4 is working to find out whether or not the people involved in the shooting were staying at an Airbnb.
Metro Police believe drugs may have played a role in the incident, as marijuana and cash were found at the scene.
Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
