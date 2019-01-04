A neighborhood is fed up with flooding. After years of the problem, they met with county officials Friday at the Hollows Ct. in Hendersonville.
"That's just not right," said neighbor Ray Baker. "You shouldn't be able to cause problems on your property that affect our property."
When clouds go dark and winds change, Baker's neighborhood worries about a big rain, the kind that brought flooding to their area on New Year's Eve.
"Every time it rains, it's gotten a little bit worse," said Baker. "More houses, less place for the rain to be absorbed."
Baker and other neighbors said the problem's shown up on this level in the past three years. They blame construction of the nearby Somerset Downs subdivision.
"They forgot to consider the water runoff that was going to occur," said Baker.
The neighborhood meeting took place alongside an engineer who worked with Somerset Downs and Sumner County Director of Planning and Stormwater Josh Suddath.
Suddath said private improvements by neighbors have caused a lot of flooding problems.
"They've filled in the ditches," he said. "They've installed drainage inlets for their own lots, and it's changed the flow in the neighborhood."
Suddath added the neighborhood is in a basin and was built during a time of different regulations.
"The Hollows development was approved in 1987, and it has had drainage issues since it was approved," he said.
"For anyone to say this area has always flooded, I've been here since 1995, and that is not true," said Baker. "We never had the water runoff we have right now."
With this meeting, Baker's hoping a conversation can begin.
"I'm hoping these guys will solve our problems," he said.
Attempts to reach Somerset Downs were not returned by news time.
Suddath said when that development's drainage system is complete, a lot of the problems should be solved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.