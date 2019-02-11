Neighbors in an Antioch community said a new guardrail isn’t help solve the problem with the number of accidents.

People along Billingsgate Road brought the issue to News4.

They said there have been at least four accidents since the guardrail was installed last month.

Neighbors shared pictures of the recent accidents, including two from Monday morning.

They would like to see more traffic calming measures in the area.

“It’s been a great benefit to have the guardrail,” said Crystal Owens, who lives on Billingsgate Road. “However, my concern is even larger. It’s for the road, for the people who travel that road, as well as the neighbors around me who are impacted by it.

“I want to let them know this is still an ongoing problem. The guardrail was a solution for part of the road, but still more needs to happen.”

Metro Public Works said it’s aware of traffic problems along the stretch of Billingsgate Road, but currently there aren’t plans for additional changes to the road.