News4 is working for you after seeing several complaints about solicitors. Some of you say it's happening more often and at all times of the day.
“There’s been a lot of people knocking on the door and sometimes I’m sitting out on the porch and they come by when I’m sitting out on the porch," said Nashville homeowner Gina Cate.
Cate say solicitors stop by her Sylvan Park home at least once or twice a month.
“I try to be polite and say thank you I’m not interested. If they’re relentless I’ll close the door on them," said Cate.
In Davidson County, you are required to have a solicitation permit to sell anything going door-to-door. The only exception is for charitable organizations, if you're selling newspaper or magazine subscriptions, or book sales or other expressive works.
“Years ago I would buy from people...magazines and firemen and children trying to put themselves through college," said Cate."Probably 20 years ago I did, not anymore."
When it comes to your rights as a homeowner, you can ask to see the solicitor's identification badge or put up a no solicitation sign, which bans every salesman from stopping at your door. You also register your address in Nashville on the 'do not knock' list.
Davidson County is the only area that has a county-wide list like this in the areas surrounding Nashville. Click here to read more about the registry.
The city of Gallatin has a "no-knock list" as well. Click here for more information.
