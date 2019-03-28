Neighbors in the Salemtown community did quick detective work this week to catch a thief that was breaking into homes and cars.
A suspicious man wearing a red hoodie was caught on Ring camera after Ring camera along Seventh Avenue North before one neighbor took to the Nextdoor app claiming he broke into their house on Wednesday morning.
“I’m not surprised because we have a lot of incidents of breaking in cars and homes around here,” said Marilyn Lewis, who lives in the neighborhood.
Lewis caught him on her Ring camera just after 7:30 a.m., minutes before her niece walked out the door going to school.
“People are more brazen and bold, and it just takes the world off of you, just to look on your cellphone to see who is there and what is going on anytime of day from any location,” said Lewis.
Neighbors were back on Nextdoor on Thursday alerting each other the man in the red hoodie had been caught.
“I’m totally shocked, but I’m glad I can help my neighbors,” said Lewis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.