A debate is on, and the petitions are out. Some say it's time for land around Montgomery County's I-24 exit 11 to be developed. Others argue the two lane Highway 76 just can't handle it. Some are also fighting for the character of the place.
"I've been growing pumpkins for about 34 years now," said Keith Boyd, walking between rows of pumpkins. "It's been since '84. I had eleven acres of pumpkins this year. It's very hard work. It's like I'm in weightlifting camp for about six weeks."
A trip to Boyd's Pumpkin Patch has long been a tradition for many in Clarksville, right around when the leaves change color.
"One of my loves is farming, growing pumpkins, corn and soybeans," said Boyd.
He said there's a big worry among his neighbors that quiet afternoons and the view around their homes could be about to go.
"Sometimes I feel like we're an island, and the water's rising around slowly," said Boyd.
The owner of the land across the street wants 20 acres rezoned to allow for a new apartment complex with about 220 units.
"The local residents don't want it," said Boyd. "Infrastructure doesn't support it. We don't have the roads for it. There's no shoulder on it, no sidewalks, no bicycle lanes."
The agent for the owners with Clark and Associates Archietects did not return a call by news time. County Commissioner David Harper told News 4 he's been assured an upper scale community is proposed for the site.
The land is on Highway 76 right off I-24's Exit 11, and Harper said it'd be unusual for an exit to be undeveloped in Tennessee. He said the agent has also conducted a traffic study.
Boyd's circulating a petition against the rezoning ahead of a public input meeting by the county commission Monday. The vote on the rezoning will take place November 13.
"You just make a dramatic change when you put multi-family housing out here," said Boyd.
