NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Every single time it rains, Katy Green said she gets worried.
"I am afraid," Green said. "I am terrified of it."
Green lives right by Seven Mile Creek which spilled its banks in March of last year, leading to deadly flooding in the area.
"It was like an ocean just moving back and forth and back and forth," Green said.
Green said her home was in the path of destruction as water filled her basement. "Water came to the top of our basement," Green said. "It is a full-double basement, 11 feet."
Green said it ruined cars, tools and plenty of family heirlooms, so whenever she sees rain on the forecast, she pays attention. "I pull stuff on the highest shelf we have," Green said. "Anything that I can get up on the shelves, I do."
There is a potential for flooding in Middle Tennessee and freezing rain Thursday as temperatures fall throughout the day. Some of Green's neighbors said they are concerned about drainage in the area, as well as the possibility of icy roads and losing power. "Primary thing is losing electricity," neighbor Anna Marsden said. "I am concerned about powerlines freezing because of the weight of the water."
Green said she is staying home and staying safe. "I try to keep my eyes peeled and ears open," Green said. "It can get bad."
Nashville Electric Service told News 4 that they are monitoring the weather closely and making plans in case outages occur.
