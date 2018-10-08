MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Drone4 shot video of a District 8 neighborhood in Madison.
In 2016, their council member Nancy VanReece voted to increase property tax rates in exchange for added city services.
Recently, residents received a letter saying soon they'd finally get recycling and trash pick up.
Then they got a second letter saying they wouldn't.
The problem is that the streets below are all considered private and apparently private streets are not serviced by Metro Public Works.
- Pewter Court
- Traditional Trail
- Heritage Lane
- Pilgrim Drive & Court
- Colonial Court
- Candlewick Court
- Heritage Square Drive
"I feel more than duped because we're paying Davidson County for these services that we're no longer going to receive," said resident Velinda Bransford.
Bransford pays two different water bills.
She said the streets are falling apart and the lack of stop signs puts kids at risk.
Yet every time she calls for help, she gets stuck.
"More than frustrated and no one can get us answers," said Bransford.
News4 took those concerns to Public Works. A spokesperson said the residents could get the additional services if they form a homeowner's association and sign a waiver saying Metro isn't responsible for any damage they cause.
Councilman VanReece sent us an email saying:
"I appreciate the frustration. We discussed this situation as a community in 2015 and I had hoped that an HOA would have formed.
As to taxes. There are other benefits than trash! You may have noticed the 1,000 new street lights. Also, builders in the area are now required to provide sidewalks with any new development. Street washing and paying our fair share for police and fire are also a big part of being in the USD.
As to the rate - we are paying a LOWER rate than we did in the previous GSD. If you are paying more, it is because the value of your property has gone up.
All this to say - if anyone is ready to talk to neighbors about a HOA please let me know and I can point folks to some help on the logistics for that."
Meanwhile residents like Bransford want their trash picked up, just like everyone else.
"It's definitely not fair to the residents. You're taking our funds but you won't service us it's ridiculous," said Bransford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.