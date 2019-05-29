Brian Hughlett has lived at an apartment complex in Lebanon for the past two and a half years.
"It's convenient to the interstate for me to come to work," said Hughlett.
Recently, he's noticed a change.
"I've spoken with several of the neighbors that I've gotten to know and they don't want to go outside any more at night," said Hughlett.
Ever since crews bulldozed the 55 acre lot behind him to make way for new development, Hughlett has had several run ins with coyotes.
The last one happened on his back porch with his pet dogs.
"No sooner did I sit down than I had two coyotes lunging at me and my smallest dog. I had to kick one of them off of her. I know he's running around injured. My wife has had to chase them off several times. I've had to stop grilling because the coyotes have come up and tried to attack me while I'm sitting on my back porch grilling," said Hughlett.
Experts with the TWRA told News4 coyotes are some of the most adaptable animals Tennessee has.
When their habitats get destroyed by new construction, they're able to move and live anywhere as long as there is food, water and shelter.
So, if you see rabbits and squirrels in your yard, that means predators like coyotes, are probably nearby.
As for what you should do about it, the TWRA said keep pets fenced in.
If you don't have a fence, use a leash.
If a coyote gets brazen and approaches you throw a stick at it, yell, do something to make it run.
If the coyote poses a serious threat the TWRA said you can call a professional trapping service to catch and relocate the animal.
