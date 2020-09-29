NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Free flu vaccines for children and adults are now being offered through eleven clinics with Neighborhood Health.
Everyone over the age of six is encouraged to get a flu shot, unless certain underlying conditions or allergies already exist.
In addition to the flu vaccine, pneumonia vaccinations for adults are also being offered free of charge.
Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling 615-227-3000.
Neighborhood health plans to offer flu shots through the 2020-2021 flu season.
Neighborhood Health locations are throughout Nashville, Madison, and Lebanon. You can visit their website for more specific locations, hours and services.
