Flooding becomes a major issue along The Hollows Court in Hendersonville when it rains.
“It’s a gushing river,” homeowner David Shumaker said. “The last couple days, in fact the last several weeks we have had just repeated flooding events.”
Shumaker and his neighbors say this excess water wasn’t an issue until the Somerset Downs subdivision was built behind them.
“When they started developing that and we noticed as they got closer and closer to this area the flood waters became a lot heavier,” homeowner Ray Baker said.
News4 was with neighbors in January when they met with a Somerset engineer and the county director of planning and storm water.
“We need to protect the values of the properties so people want to live here,” Shumaker said.
Shumaker says since the meeting a member of the planning commission deterred a proposal for another expansion of the Somerset neighborhood, something that should be discussed again next week.
“Unless they have a plan to address the overflow of water, I hope they don’t approve it,” Baker said.
Neighbors say they’re glad their issue is starting to get some attention.
“We thank Channel 4 for bringing attention to this,” Baker said. “We’re not trying to become a problem we’re just trying to prevent an exacerbated problem.”
They’re hoping action can be taken to help them and prevent this from happening to other communities in the future.
“Ensure that both the county and the developer and the neighborhoods around it aren’t getting flooded later on,” Shumaker said. “We have people that are losing walks and driveways and it’s getting into crawl spaces.”
