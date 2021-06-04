NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One year later, a Nashville man will have neighbors walking by his side once again.

It all stemmed from Shawn Dromgoole being afraid to walk outside after the death of George Floyd. Dromgoole now feels comfortable walking in his neighborhood, but that wasn't the case a year ago.

"It feels so much different walking in this neighborhood a year later. It's very different," Dromgoole said.

Right after George Floyd's death, he posted on the Nextdoor app.

"And I said I'm afraid to walk in my neighborhood. In response, hundreds of my neighbors offered to walk with me," Dromgoole said.

"It makes you sad to think he felt so unsafe in a neighborhood like this," Devon Faiella, a neighbor said.

Devon Faiella was one of many from the 12 South neighborhood who read the post.

"I read it and then understood the context of why he felt unsafe and instantly responded, saying yeah, we'll walk with you," Faiella said.

One year ago, the neighborhood came together to walk with Shawn, and now they're doing it again as part of a nationwide #WalkWithMe campaign.

"We never get to commemorate a neighborhood coming together. We never get to celebrate one neighborhood literally being a spark of hope around the world," Dromgoole said.

That spark of hope creating change in a neighborhood Dromgoole's family has called home for more than five decades.

"I think people in this neighborhood and a lot of other places have become more cognizant of their neighbors. They've become more aware of their neighbors, and what we do can affect our neighbors," Dromgoole said.

For Dromgoole, he's keeping a glass-half-full mindset but knows the work is far from over.

"Things are better, but we can't settle for things are better," Dromgoole said.

If you would like to join Shawn, the walk starts Saturday at 2 p.m. at Sevier Park. The walk will be a little over a mile.