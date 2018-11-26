Rush hour on West End in Nashville isn't pretty.
Residents in the nearby Richland neighborhood said a new tower being proposed for the lot at the corner of West End and Murphy road will only make things worse.
Residents are estimating 4,000 new car trips through the intersection a day.
"And that doesn't include all of the other traffic into the neighborhood from people who are going to try and avoid that intersection if they can," said Catherine Mctamaney, a concerned homeowner.
Residents also said the developer's renderings don't depict the neighborhood's view.
The Brentwood based company GBT Realty Corp is currently proposing a 378,000 square foot, 16 story building to house a hotel, restaurant, retail and office space.
"Essentially the developers that want to put this building in are proposing a skyscraper for right here in the middle of the neighborhood," said Mctamaney.
Meanwhile residents want to be clear, they aren't anti-development.
They just oppose this specific development.
"And my hope is that the council says, 'no this is, quality of life in Nashville matters for the people who are here all the time," said Mctamaney.
There will be a public hearing before Metro council where residents can speak publicly on Tuesday December 4th.
