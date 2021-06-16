WESTMORELAND, TN (WSMV) - A woman who witnessed a deadly shootout in Macon County talked exclusively to News 4 about the chaos.

A man was killed and a deputy shot during a mid day shoot out on Tuesday.

A Macon County deputy is resting at home after being shot by 48-year-old Nathaniel Damien Raabe. Raabe was killed after an exchange of gunfire with detectives on West Stinson Road on Tuesday afternoon.

"He would shoot every night for some reason. I don't know why but he shoots every night," his next-door neighbor Samantha Summer said.

Tuesday, it was the timing that made Summer uneasy.

"For some odd reason, he started coming out in the daytime and started shooting yesterday," Summer said. "He had opened my car door and laid the gun down beside my car."

Next Summer said, he walked over to her other neighbor's home and began firing shots into the air.

"That's when she called it in. He comes up on her porch with a gun," Summer said.

Deputies arrived quickly, the shootout began, and Raabe was shot and killed. Sergeant Kyle Petty was hit in the leg.

Summer, who had her 11-year-old granddaughter with her at the time, said she was still trying to process it all.

"Can you tell me what that's like to have just bullets flying in your front and side yards," News 4 asked.

"Terrifying, not knowing what to do," Summer said.

Scientists at the TBI said this scene was very complex to process because of the size and the amount of evidence.