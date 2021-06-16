We're hearing from an innocent woman who got caught up in the chaos in Macon County.
A man was killed and a deputy shot during a mid day shoot out on Tuesday.
The sound of gun fire is not uncommon coming from Nathanial Raabe's home on West Stinson Road.
"He would shoot every night for some reason. I don't know why but he shoots every night," said his next door neighbor Samantha Summer.
Tuesday, it was the timing that made Summer uneasy.
"For some odd reason he started coming out in the day time and started shooting yesterday," said Summer. "He had opened my car door and laid the gun down beside my car."
Next Summer said, he walked over to her other neighbor's home and began firing shots into the air.
"That's when she called it in. He come up on her porch with a gun," said Summer.
Deputies arrived quickly and the shoot out began.
Raabe was shot and killed.
Sergeant Kyle Petty was hit in the leg.
Summer, who had her 11-year-old granddaughter with her at the time, was still trying to process it all.
"Can you tell me what that's like to have just bullets flying in your front and side yards," we asked.
"Terrifying, not knowing what to do," said Summer.
Scientists at the TBI said this was a very complex scene to process because of the size and the amount of evidence.
