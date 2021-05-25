NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some residents returned to their homes on Tuesday after a fire destroyed everything they owned at the Brentwood Oaks Apartments.

Adrienne Leu and her boyfriend said they were inside apartment 506 when a neighbor knocked on their door and told them to get out. They said they are thankful he did because now their apartment is a set of stairs.

“Stairway to nowhere,” Leu describes.

On Monday evening, Leu said she and her boyfriend were getting ready to head to the gym. She didn’t hear or see any flames coming from her neighbor next door.

18 units destroyed in 2-alarm apartment fire Monday night NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Crews with Nashville Fire battled a 2-alarm apartment fire at the Brentwood Oaks Apartments Monday night.

“There were no alarms. We didn’t hear anyone screaming or yelling,” Leu said. She said that’s when Mark Morgan came banging on their door telling them to get out of their apartment.

“This is a great community, and all I could think of is trying to get people out of their homes so that they were safe cause stuff is just stuff,” Morgan commented. “As I walked toward my car, I heard a pop, and I looked, and I saw this huge flame like a column of fire. And I just ran toward the farthest left set of buildings over here and knocked on as many doors as I could.”

Leu said that when Morgan knocked, she grabbed her dogs, her phone and ran out. Not even knowing who the neighbor was who knocked on her door. But Tuesday, they had the opportunity to reunite.

“If it wasn’t for Mark, what a good Samaritan,” Leu said. “Like I don’t even know. Honestly, who knows, the next thing we could have seen was our bedroom falling apart, and we wouldn’t have even noticed.”

Morgan said he felt the need to rescue whomever he could because he lost his sister to a house fire. Leu and her boyfriend said they are staying with a friend for now.