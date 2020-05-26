NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Fire officials say a Nashville family is lucky to be alive after they woke up to a neighbor banging on their door because their house was on fire.
Firefighters got to the fire on Claiborne street just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The homeowner told us their neighbor was banging on their door when they woke up to fire and smoke inside the house. Five people, including a woman who is nine months pregnant, escaped the fire.
Fire officials tell us two adults and two kids were taken to the hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
