A neighbor calls this a painful goodbye. A close friend was killed Thursday night when a tractor trailer crashed into a Cherokee Avenue home.

That neighbor talked about the husband, father and grandfather who was lost.

"Me and him made a bet on the Redskins/Cowboys game last week and David said, 'I don't remember that,' which he always did," laughed Chris Felts. "When he lost, he had always had amnesia."

Felts said he couldn't say how many times he's sat on a porch, deep in a sports debate with a great friend and neighbor, David Davis.

"If he's a Cowboys fan and me a Redskins fan, that don't work out too good most of the time," he laughed. "I just left ten minutes from sitting on the porch with him when it happened."

Metro police said employees with Jarrett Construction were loading a paver on a tractor-trailer when it rolled across Cherokee Avenue and into Davis' house. Davis was on the porch and was killed.

"I take it he was trying to stop that truck from going in that house," said Felts. "His wife came over here. I could hear him inside the house. He moaned something. I hollered at him, but I couldn't do anything for him."

Through those long porch talks, Felts learned Davis loved something far more than sports, his family, especially his grandchildren. Halloween decorations all across the yard were for them. The oldest of the grandchildren had just walked to Felts' house minutes before the crash.

"That's Lord's work, I don't know what to call it," said Felts. "He probably would've been on the porch with his Paw Paw. David, he'd die for them for real. Them babies, that was his life. It's just a shock, man. You see somebody one minute, and you turn around, and they're gone. You know you're not going to see them again. Life's short. You need to enjoy every day the Lord gives you. Tomorrow ain't never guaranteed to you. I miss David. Maybe I'll see you one day, brother."

Metro Police are looking into what led to the crash. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is inspecting if there was any sort of mechanical failure.

A statement released from Jarrett Companies said:

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic event. This gentleman and his family will remain in our thoughts and prayers. At this time, we have no further comment until a full investigation is completed by our Safety Coordinator as well as all government agencies involved."