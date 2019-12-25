ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - The search for an accused killer is over. Metro police arrested 23-year-old Michael Mosley on Wednesday.
Mosley had been named the suspect in the Midtown stabbings that left two young men dead.
He faces criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide charges.
Mosley ended up in Ashland City, which is 28 miles from where the stabbings happened.
Mosley surrendered from a vacant home on Christmas. Police said he was at the house by himself off Petway Road in Ashland City.
“It was just boom all of a sudden. I just happened to be out here," Lewis Varner, a neighbor said.
Varner heard police using a megaphone to get Mosley to come out. Varner didn't expect it to be the man accused of killing two people.
“I was kind of shocked, you know, anybody would be," Varner said.
The search for Mosley stems from a stabbing that killed two young men and injured another.
It happened across the street from the Dogwood Bar in Midtown in Nashville early Saturday.
Varner said police moved fast when arresting Mosley.
"They actually took him away real quick. The SWAT team took him right quick," Mosley said.
It's unclear how long Mosley had been hiding out at the home.
An employee for the company that owns the house told News4 there was plenty of food inside. They also said no one had lived there for four years.
Varner is thankful the arrest happened in a rural area of Cheatham County.
“I’m just glad it wasn’t in a subdivision where kids and folks are enjoying a day of happiness," Varner said.
The reward in the case climbed to $42,500.
The TBI who is offering part of that money told News4 it's too early to say if anyone will qualify for it.
