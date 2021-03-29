Flood water has left damage to many homes in south Nashville. One man's sharing how he's found in the worst times, you see who's there for you.
Ever since Michael and Shirley Morgan moved onto Dewaine Drive in south Nashville, they've loved the people there.
"Fantastic neighborhood," said Michael. "They care. They care. They care."
Michael's never been more grateful for these people than after a very scary morning. All over south Nashville, flood water trapped cars and poured into houses. That included Dewaine Drive.
"I had water coming in under the door," said Michael. "I told my wife, we've got to get out of here."
Getting out wasn't easy for Shirley who has had a stroke.
"As I was trying to open this door, the water was so strong," said Michael, referring to when the rushing water was forcing his door shut. "Can I get this door open? Can I get this door open? That was really scary to me."
Then, a neighbor up the street came running to help Michael and Shirley.
"He said, 'c'mon! We got to go!'" said Michael. "If she had fallen, that water may have taken her away. I don't know."
Michael and that neighbor were able to get Shirley to a car and drive her to safety.
This neighborhood is full of people trying to figure out what to do next. Michael knows one thing is certain, these are people he can rely on. That's why he wants people to meet that good neighbor who helped he and Shirley; Tim Bond.
"He helped me get my wife out of the house," said Michael. "If he hadn't been there, I couldn't have done it. I want to tell you I appreciate you."
"We've been neighbors a long time, man," Tim replied.
"That's when you find out who your friends and your neighbors are," said Michael.
