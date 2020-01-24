NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A neighbor found a loaded magazine just feet from a school and church in Nashville.
Jack Ivins made the troubling discovery at East Park on Thursday morning.
It’s a place where neighbors bring their dogs and play sports. He posted the picture on the East Nashville Neighborhood Watch group on Facebook.
"I guess it's more there's a park, there's a church, there's a school right there,” Ivins said.
Ivins lives in the neighborhood by the park. He called Metro police to report what he saw.
At the time, he was walking with his dad and girlfriend to get breakfast. He said an officer showed up quickly.
"He looked a little bit of dismay on his face. He looked at it and was like 'that's a 45. That's some serious rounds,’” Ivins said.
It’s not there anymore. It’s now evidence at the police department.
For Ivins, he’s glad the loaded magazine is off the streets.
"I hope that whoever had that doesn't have access to it anymore,” Ivins said.
