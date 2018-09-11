ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A neighbor of Dantis Lakka-Lako, the teen accused of raping and robbing a pregnant woman, says the suspect knocked on her door late at night just days before Tuesday's arrest.
“He actually has come to my door, night before last, at three o’clock in the morning,” said neighbor Jennifer Menchaca. “A car was waiting at the end of the road and my son asked him what he wanted and he said a light.”
Menchaca is terrified about what he could have really been after.
The teen is spending his 17th birthday in jail accused of following a pregnant woman into her Antioch apartment, raping her and robbing her at knifepoint.
The woman hit Lakka-Lako, getting him to leave the room, and she jumped out of her third floor window to escape.
“Being a young female living here I was, I didn’t hear anything about making an arrest, so I’m happy they did,” said Alexis Pierce, who lives in the victim’s complex.
Police say Lakka-Lako stole the victim’s car from the Overlook Complex on Bell Road after the crime. It was found two days later at his apartment complex just about a mile away on Hickory Hollow Place.
Police linked Lakka-Lako to the crime after a person matching his description was seen using the victim’s credit cards four times at a nearby convenience store.
Police got a warrant obtaining the teen’s DNA but said it was what he said during an interview with police that ultimately led to his arrest.
“That’s the most horrible crime,” Menchaca said. “I mean, what kind of person does something like that?”
Police say the victim remains in the hospital.
