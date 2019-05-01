A hole underneath a Westmoreland mobile home is a reminder of what happened nearly two years ago.
"I woke up smelling smoke. Went looking for it," a neighbor who asked not to be identified said.
An arrest warrant from September of 2017 said she saw Michael Cummins building a fire beneath her home.
When she tried to put it out, it said he assaulted her and threatened to return and finish the job.
"It was scary, but they told me they did all they could do within the guidelines of the law," she said.
Just last year, a judge granted Cummins probation, told him to stay away from the neighbor, and undergo a mental health evaluation.
A warrant filed Monday said the evaluation never happened.
"I knew. Of all people, I would know," the neighbor said.
That's what crossed her mind when the TBI named Cummins as a suspect in the Westmoreland murders.
Between two homes, agents found seven people dead including Cummins' mom and dad.
"It was all too much. Too quick. I was still in shock that they got him that was good. There was a little bit of relief, but it didn't stop me from being jittery," she said.
Her message to Cummins on Wednesday.
"God bless your soul, son. God bless you. You're gonna need God," the neighbor said.
Court records show Cummins had several run-ins with family members in the past.
The TBI is still trying to figure out the motive behind the killings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.