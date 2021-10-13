CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clarksville Police established a perimeter around the 900 block of Lindsay Drive Tuesday night while negotiators communicated with a man who barricaded himself inside his home with his 4-week-old child.
According to the police report, officers were attempting a traffic stop on two individuals with warrants at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The female was arrested; however, the male fled the scene and ran inside his home between Janet Way Drive and Sonja Drive.
The man barricaded himself inside his residence with his child and police ordered everyone in the neighborhood to remain indoors, the report states.
Negotiators managed to convince the man to emerge without incident and the child was released to family members, according to police.
Clarksville police are still investigating the incident and no other information is available at this time.
