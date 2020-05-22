NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Executive Board of the NHLPA has authorized further negotiations with the NHL on Friday night.
The negotiations are to have a 24-team return to play to determine the winner of the 2020 Stanley Cup.
At this time, many details would need to be negotiated along with an agreement on the format.
