NASHVILLE (WSMV) - People traveling to and from BNA may have to show a negative COVID-19 test to fly anywhere in the country. It’s a mandate Pete Buttigieg, President Biden’s Transportation Secretary, says the Biden Administration is considering.
“That way I know that I’m not catching COVID from someone,” says Temika Nanning, a BNA airline passenger. “It would save lives if it’s negative.”
The CDC director says negative tests will be helpful to eliminate the spread of the virus on airlines, but there are no plans or mandates put in place by the CDC yet.
Airline executives say they fear the mandate could impact bookings even more. They say those aren’t likely to rebound until more people are vaccinated.
People have raised concerns the mandate could redirect testing resources away from vulnerable communities. Travelers at BNA say they would support the mandate if testing was more readily available.
“Right now, I don’t think it’s realistic because a test takes three days to get it,” says traveler Debby Donahue. “But maybe in the future, maybe I’ll change my mind and say no.”
