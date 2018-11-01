WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a mother found a needle inside her child's piece of Halloween candy.
The sheriff's office received the report on Wednesday night.
Investigators said they found a needle in the candy.
The child's mother said she noticed the wrapped had been "altered."
Authorities are urging all parents to make sure that candy is properly sealed and has not been altered.
