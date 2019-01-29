NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If you're looking for ways to warm up, you might consider trying a little hot yoga.
Over at Yogasoul on Wedgewood Avenue, classes are filling up with people wanting to escape the cold. And it's working, since they keep their hot room anywhere from 100 to 105 degrees.
Instructors say getting hot enough to sweat isn't the only benefit, you'll also walk away feeling open and detoxified.
"It's definitely a wellness and lifestyle change when you start to open up to hot yoga and you start to just notice a difference in your body, your skin, your hair. All around, it's just all around well being," said Lindsey Rhodes, an instructor at Yogasoul.
Yogasoul offers classes for all levels. They said just be sure to bundle up before you go walking back outside.
Be sure to share with us creative ways you stay warm on our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.