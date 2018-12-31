NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- When it comes to New Year's Eve, a holiday known for super-late nights and alcohol consumption, it's always good to have a plan in mind to get home.
Taxis and ride-shares are a great option to get home, but what about your car? That's where AAA can help.
"AAA Tipsy Tow" will take you and your car home -- for free -- you don't even need to be a AAA member to use the service!
There are a few things to know first:
They will only tow your car within a 10-15 mile radius. If you need to go further, some services will allow you to pay the difference.
Also, the service is not available in some places, so make sure to call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 ahead of time to make sure the service is available in your area!
The program runs from now and until Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 6 a.m.
Remember, don't drive impaired! The Tennessee Highway Patrol and other agencies are setting up a number of sobriety checkpoints around Middle Tennessee. To see a full list, click here.
