NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Unemployment has dropped in 90 Tennessee Counties in February, but as more businesses open the need for more workers is still there.
Empty tables at lunch time is not why you get into the restaurant business. But it's expected at the Flying Saucer where they just opened on Thursday. Management said the customers are sure to come, but what they need is workers willing to serve them
"We would like to have more of everything, we need servers, bartenders, people who handle hosting, even HR,” Josh Hamilton with Flying Saucer said.
Down the road in Murfreesboro it's the same story. Two Men and a Truck moving company has plenty of trucks, now they just need the movers.
“I think people are still not sure if there are jobs out there or in fear of leaving there home because of the Pandemic,” Joseph Lucio with 2 Men and a Truck said.
Two Men and a Truck is looking to hire 120 employees this moving season for the Nashville area. The busiest time will be from May through September
To apply for a position at the Flying Saucer, click here. To apply for a position at the Two Men and a Truck, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.