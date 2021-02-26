NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you’re finding yourself stressed and restless at night, you might want to consider the design of your bedroom.
“It is very important to make a bedroom, very comfortable, very appealing,” says Barrie Fisher, a designer at Sprintz who works with people to create their new bedroom. “The color needs to be right, the lighting needs to be right.”
Sleep experts agree, and say how your bedroom is decorated could actually impact your sleep.
Interior designer Beth Haley encourages people to think about what’s on your walls.
“There are definitely colors that are more soothing,” Haley said.
Studies have found cool shades of blue, green and neutral earth tones are more relaxing because they remind people of nature.
“There’s something about the human body that’s very connected to nature and feels peace when it’s around nature,” Haley said. Haley says people can also bring the outside inside by utilizing plants and window treatments that allow for natural light.
Researchers say keeping your room clutter free also helps keep your mind clear, and that means finding the right storage.
“When there’s a space for everything and it’s thought out, it’s easy to maintain and it doesn’t take a lot of brain space and it can be beautiful,” Hayley said.
Experts also recommend keeping your bed as just a place for sleep.
“We love having sitting areas, a place that’s a cozy nook,” Haley said. She also recommends considering different lighting options that can provide a more sleep-friendly ambiance.
Fisher says now more than ever people are doing whatever they can to create a peaceful sleep space.
“I think people have been very stressed as we all have been through this, so that's more reason to make the bedroom comfortable,” Fisher said.
