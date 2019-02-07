If you commute into downtown from North Nashville, then chances are you've been stuck in traffic on I-65 more times than you'd like. It seems like almost every day there is a wreck on I-65 South between the I-65/I-24 junction and the Trinity Lane exit.
Last year, Metro Nashville Police responded to 581 crashes in that spot. Many times, there were multiple wrecks in one day. In fact, there were two days in 2018 that police responded to nine accidents in one day.
Police say speeding is the cause of a majority of these accidents. The posted speed limit is 55 MPH, but drivers are caught going 70 MPH, 80 MPH, and even more than 90 MPH on that stretch of I-65 every day. They say simply slowing down and paying attention to the speed limit signs would reduce hundreds of these wrecks.
There were many accidents with injuries reported, but none of the 581 wrecks last year resulted in any fatalities.
