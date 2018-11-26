FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Despite the deals at countless stores on Black Friday, it didn't deter criminals from trying to get away with free stuff in Franklin.
According to Franklin Police, there were 22 people arrested from Friday, Nov. 23 to Monday, Nov. 26.
In total, the amount of merchandise stolen amounted to $7,411. All merchandise stolen has been recovered.
