The Metro Nashville Police Department is warning drivers that they're on the look out for speeders on I-440.
In just the first month of construction, 466 speeding tickets were issued.
There are dozens of signs posted along the interstate to remind drivers that the speed limit is 45 MPH at all times, even if workers are not present. The entire stretch of interstate is considered at work zone during the duration of the project.
If drivers are caught speeding in an active construction zone with workers present, the speeding ticket doubles. Based on speed exceeding the limit, the ticket can cost anywhere from $250 to $500.
April 8-12 is Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, a campaign aimed at bringing awareness to Tennessee's Move Over Law and TDOT's Work With Us initiative.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.