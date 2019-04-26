NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The attendance numbers are in, and nearly 200,000 people attended the Day 1 festivities of the NFL Draft and Fan Experience downtown.
That was fun. Goodnight, Nashville. 😴 pic.twitter.com/UmGBO0MxXg— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 26, 2019
There's no city on earth that can host a party like Nashville. Welcome to Music City, @NFLDraft fans! pic.twitter.com/q5Dx5WyNVM— Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) April 25, 2019
Butch Spyridon with Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. confirmed the number to News4 late Thursday night.
"The NFL and Nashville want to thank the approximately 200,000 fans that enjoyed Day 1 of the NFL Draft and Fan Experience," said Spyridon.
The crowd was 100,000 more than Metro Police said arrived at the start of the NFL Draft earlier in the afternoon.
A crowd estimated at well over 100k joined us outdoors as the 2019 NFL Draft began in downtown Nashville. pic.twitter.com/wIYj0mOMgo— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 26, 2019
Several hundred thousand more people are expected downtown over the next couple days, particularly Saturday during the NFL Draft and the Rock N' Roll Marathon.
