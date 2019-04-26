Crowd downtown in Nashville

Nearly 200,000 people descended upon Broadway downtown on Thursday for the first round of the NFL Draft.

 Jeremiah Blount

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The attendance numbers are in, and nearly 200,000 people attended the Day 1 festivities of the NFL Draft and Fan Experience downtown.

Butch Spyridon with Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. confirmed the number to News4 late Thursday night.

"The NFL and Nashville want to thank the approximately 200,000 fans that enjoyed Day 1 of the NFL Draft and Fan Experience," said Spyridon.

The crowd was 100,000 more than Metro Police said arrived at the start of the NFL Draft earlier in the afternoon.

Several hundred thousand more people are expected downtown over the next couple days, particularly Saturday during the NFL Draft and the Rock N' Roll Marathon.

