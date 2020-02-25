You know Hurricane Mills as the area known for the famous home of Loretta Lynn. Now a stretch of land a few miles away is generating controversy. Hundreds are making their opposition known to a proposal for the land.
"We don't want it," said Maegan Bliss Gordon, whose family has farmed in the area for generations. "There's no perceived benefit to the county, and we only see potential disastrous consequences."
Gordon's talking about a proposed sand and gravel mine at Highway 13 and Burned House Road.
She's part of the Facebook group, Hurricane Mills Mining Opposition, which was up to more than 960 members by Tuesday afternoon.
Many in the group have concerns about what the proposal means for water quality on the Duck River and if a mine could hurt tourism to an area known for Loretta Lynn's Ranch. There are also flooding concerns.
"The proposed site is adjacent to a major highway, a bridge," said Gordon. "It's in a very known, serious floodplain. We're looking at what will happen, not if this floods, but when."
Even though the Facebook group's taken off in popularity, when News4 knocked on doors within a mile of the site Tuesday, barely anyone knew about the proposal.
"It was just fast tracked to happen without residents being aware of it," said Gordon.
A representative for the company, Volunteer Sand and Gravel, told News4 they're doing their due diligence, and they're going through a regulatory process. The representative went on to say no one in the community's reached out to them yet, though Gordon said several have tried.
Humphreys County Executive Jessie Wallace said there are no locally controlled regulations in place to allow local government to intercede. Wallace said they've leant their voices to a call for a public hearing.
A representative for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said Volunteer Sand and Gravel has requested a permit for the discharge of treated wastewater and stormwater from the proposed mine site to go to an unnamed tributary in the Duck River. The opportunity to submit public comments has been open since January 29 and will run through March 2. Comments to TDEC can be made at dennis.conger@tn.gov. TDEC is planning to host a public hearing sometime after the public comment period closes.
