PARIS, TN (WSMV) - Nearly four-dozen dogs will be looking for a new home soon after being rescued from a trailer in Paris, Tennessee.
Animal Rescue Corps said they found 45 dogs all in a single family trailer with animal waste everywhere. Several of the dogs had fleas, bite marks and infections.
The rescuers said the dogs were a result of uncontrolled breeding. The owners surrendered all of the animals, with investigators now saying charges are possible.
The ARC is now accepting donations on its Facebook page to assist with food and medical expenses for the rescued dogs. Click here to find out how you can help: https://www.facebook.com/AnimalRescueCorps/
