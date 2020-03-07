CARTHAGE, TN (WSMV) - Nonprofit animal protection organization, Animal Rescue Corps rescued nearly 50 dogs from an abandoned home in Carthage, Tennessee on Saturday.
This rescue, dubbed Operation Home Alone, is ARC’s fourth rescue operation this month and brings the total number of animals rescued in recent weeks to 179.
Forty-eight dogs were rescued with many of the dogs inside the home which contained large amounts of feces, urine-soaked floors and furniture, and high levels of ammonia gas.
The rescued dogs were all exhibiting physical conditions such as anemia, emaciation, eye injuries and infections, internal and external parasites, hair loss, skin infections, respiratory distress and infections, pregnancies, and other untreated injuries.
Along with the dogs that were rescued, another 10 deceased animals were also found on the property.
ARC performed Operation Home Alone in conjunction with Waggin' Tails, and with the cooperation of the Smith County Sheriff's Department.
ARC will provide daily care until they can be transferred to shelter and rescue organizations that will ultimately adopt them into loving homes.
For people wishing to foster or adopt, ARC will publish its list of shelter and rescue placement partners on its Facebook page once the dogs are transferred to these partner organizations.
