New unemployment claims filed in TN

New unemployment claims filed in TN 

 Courtesy TN Department of Labor and Workforce

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nearly 69,000 unemployment claims were filed last week in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce. 

In the last six weeks, more than 396,000 new unemployment claims were filed in the state. The most recent data entered from the week ending on April 18th totaled to 68,968 new claims. 

Dating back to March 14th, the lowest claims filed were 2,702. 

Week NumberWeek Ending DateNumber of New Claims Filed
10March 14, 20202,702
11March 21, 202039,096
12March 28, 202094,492
13April 4, 2020116,141
14April 11, 202074,772
15April 18, 202068,968

Here is the data broken down into regions for the week ending on April 18th: 

Local Workforce Development AreaNumber of New Claims
Greater Memphis12,361
Northwest Tennessee2,966
Southwest Tennessee2,835
Northern Middle Tennessee29,065
Southern Middle Tennessee6,656
Upper Cumberland3,397
Southeast Tennessee10,188
East Tennessee17,222
Northeast Tennessee5,085
West TN Mobile American Job Center33
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center416
East TN Mobile American Job Center28

RELATED COVERAGE: 

Unemployment claims continue to rise, self employed Tennesseans grow frustrated
More than 74,000 unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.