MILFORD, IND. (WSMV) - Serenade Foods is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that may be contaminated with salmonella Enteritidis, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned, stuffed chicken items were produced on February 24, 2021 and February 25, 2021.
The following items are being recalled:
- 5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.
- 5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WTH BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.
- 10-oz box of two individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.
- 5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.
- 5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 25 2023.
The items, shipped to distributors nationwide, will have the establishment number of "P-2375" inside of the USDA mark of inspection.
FSIS has been working with the CDC and local health departments in 8 states to investigate an outbreak of 28 Salmonella Enteritidis illnesses.
Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses.
The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
