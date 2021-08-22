WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - A GoFundMe set up Sunday for the family of two infants tragically killed in the Humphreys County flooding has raised nearly $50,000.

The money raised will help the twins' parents cover the funeral costs and repair their home, according to the GoFundMe's author.

GoFundMe author Charity Hooks says her cousin — the father of the twins — was holding on to four children when the flood waters carried away the two infants.

As of Monday morning, 21 people are confirmed dead and roughly 20 are still unaccounted for. Crews have been working around the clock to find the missing and assess the damage.

At least 21 dead, 20 still missing after flooding in Humphreys County Catastrophic flooding in Humphreys County leaves 21 people dead, , according to Sheriff Chris Davis and at least 43 people are still missing, according to the Waverly Public Safety.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.