LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Nearly 50 dogs have been rescued from a home in Morton, Mississippi that were living in a variety of poor conditions.
All of the dogs rescued are being transported to ARC’s Rescue Operation Center in Lebanon where they are getting a new start at life and the promise of a loving home.
Animal Rescue Corps said the elderly property owner has been trying to meet the needs of homeless animals in her community for decades since there are no animal services where she lives.
ARC added that the owner was the one who reached out for assistance since she is in her 80's and can no longer care for the animals.
ARC Executive Director, Tim Woodward said, "In communities that lack any form of animal services, we often find good Samaritans trying to fill the need as this woman has for years. She is no longer physically able to do this. I'm glad this person reached out and asked for help, and we were able to provide it."
Each rescued animal will receive a complete veterinary exam, vaccinations, and medical treatment. ARC says they will care for the dogs until they are transferred to shelter and other rescue organizations that will find them a loving home.
ARC is asking those who wish to adopt or foster an animal to view their partner organizations on their Facebook page.
