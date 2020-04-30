(WSMV) - Nearly 43,800 new unemployment claims were filed last week in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
In the last seven weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, just over 440,000 new unemployment claims were filed in the state.
The most recent data entered from the week of April 25th - totaling to 43,792 - shows the lowest number of claims reported since the week of March 21st.
The TN Department of Labor and Workforce also released new numbers this week showing the total amount of continued unemployment claims in the state that totals to 324,543.
|Week
|Week Ending Date
|New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|10
|March 14, 2020
|2,746
|16,342
|11
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
Below is the data broken down into regions for the week ending on April 25th:
|Local Workforce Development Area
|New Claims Filed
|
|Greater Memphis
|8,215
|
|Northwest Tennessee
|1,105
|
|Southwest Tennessee
|1,480
|
|Northern Middle Tennessee
|14,927
|
|Southern Middle Tennessee
|3,251
|
|Upper Cumberland
|1,510
|
|Southeast Tennessee
|5,018
|
|East Tennessee
|9.290
|
|Northeast Tennessee
|2,379
|
|West TN Mobile American Job Center
|14
|
|Middle TN Mobile American Job Center
|147
|
|East TN Mobile American Job Center
|15
