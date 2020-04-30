New unemployment claims filed in TN

(WSMV) - Nearly 43,800 new unemployment claims were filed last week in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce. 

In the last seven weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, just over 440,000 new unemployment claims were filed in the state.

The most recent data entered from the week of April 25th - totaling to 43,792 - shows the lowest number of claims reported since the week of March 21st. 

The TN Department of Labor and Workforce also released new numbers this week showing the total amount of continued unemployment claims in the state that totals to 324,543.

WeekWeek Ending DateNew Claims FiledContinued Claims
10March 14, 20202,74616,342
11March 21, 202039,09616,098
12March 28, 202094,49234,570
13April 4, 2020116,141112,438
14April 11, 202074,772199,910
15April 18, 202068,968267,053
16April 25, 202043,792324,543

Below is the data broken down into regions for the week ending on April 25th: 

Local Workforce Development AreaNew Claims Filed 
Greater Memphis8,215 
Northwest Tennessee1,105 
Southwest Tennessee1,480 
Northern Middle Tennessee14,927 
Southern Middle Tennessee3,251 
Upper Cumberland1,510 
Southeast Tennessee5,018 
East Tennessee9.290 
Northeast Tennessee2,379 
West TN Mobile American Job Center14 
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center147 
East TN Mobile American Job Center15

