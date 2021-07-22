Nearly 400 without power after dump truck clips power pole on I-40

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nearly 400 NES customers in West Nashville are without power and both sides of I-40 shut down after a cleaning truck clipped a power line on the side of the interstate early Thursday morning.
The shutdown is between the I-40/440 West split and the White Bridge Pike exit as crews work to clear the scene. Traffic is being rerouted off the interstate at the White Bridge exit until the roadway is cleared.
As of 5:30 a.m., two lanes have reopened on I-40 West to allow traffic to pass through.
One lane of traffic has opened on I-40 West as all lanes remain closed on I-40 East after a cleaning crew clipped a power line that fell across the road. Hundreds in the Nations and West Nashville areas are without power this morning. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/7iZVhqhsW1— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) July 22, 2021
A TDOT spokesperson on the scene tells News4 that all lanes of I-40 East will remain closed until further notice.
As of 5:30 a.m., 372 NES customers are listed without power on the company's outage map.
The power outage is also causing headaches on Charlotte Avenue, where police are having to direct traffic.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in the accident.
At this time TDOT has not estimated a clear time.
Follow News4 for updates.
