NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nearly 800 NES customers in West Nashville are without power and both sides of I-40 shut down after a cleaning truck clipped a power line on the side of the interstate early Thursday morning.
The shutdown is between the I-40/440 West split and the White Bridge Pike exit as crews work to clear the scene. Traffic is being rerouted off the interstate at the White Bridge exit until the roadway is cleared.
At 5:45 a.m. Metro Police shut down all lanes on I-40 West after two had reopened earlier Thursday. They say NES suggested the shutdown.
As of 7:40 a.m., 389 NES customers are listed without power on the company's outage map.
A closer look at the snapped power pole that’s caused I-40 East and West to shut down. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/kiR08YRJQn— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) July 22, 2021
The power outage is also causing headaches on Charlotte Avenue, where police are having to direct traffic.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in the accident.
At this time TDOT has not estimated a clear time.
