Back the Badge.JPG
Ethan Illers (WSMV)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nearly 40 demonstrators were taken into custody Sunday afternoon at the Tennessee State Capitol.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, about 38 people were arrested and taken to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. Two of the 38 people are juveniles and their parents/guardians have been notified.

This comes after a "Back The Badge" protest showing support for law enforcement and Metro Nashville Police was held. 

Back The Badge protesters were soon met by some Black Lives Matter protesters, causing a brief spike in tension. 

A witness tells News4 the protesters were arrested after they stepped beyond barriers at the Capitol. 

News4 is working to determine why the protesters were arrested as well as potential charges. Check back for updates on this developing story. 

