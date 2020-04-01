NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville program is making sure local students are feeding both the body and the mind while under the Safer at Home order.

The Books for Nashville's Kids program has shared 3,950 books to kids at the Metro Nashville Public Schools meal distribution sites over the past week.

Metro Schools providing meals for students Metro Nashville Public Schools will be offering free student meals along with food boxes provided by Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee at sites identified throughout Davidson County.

The program states students who aren't reading at home can lose up to three months of reading gains made throughout the school year.

Book'em, the organization running the program, is set to continue to bring books to MNPS meal sites but is estimated to need 3,900 books, 9,750 printed resources, 76 volunteer hours, and 45 staff hours. They are asking for help through donations while the Safer at Home order is in effect.

Here's how you can help:

Monetary donation - Every $2 provides one book to a child - https://bookem-kids.org/one-time-donation/

Donate books to the program - Follow these steps: Look through the books you already own (for kids ages 0-18) and decide if there are any you're ready to part with. Remember, they'll all find a great home with a child in Nashville! Pack them up in any boxes, bags, or other containers you have lying around. Spread the word! Invite your friends, family, coworkers, small group, or neighborhood to join in and gather books from their shelves too, and don't forget to share on social media using the hash tag #springcleanforbookem ! Donating the books together can be a fun social activity for everyone to look forward to. Save your books until the Safer at Home order is lifted and it is okay to bring your donation to Book'em. When that time comes, just email books@bookem-kids.org or give us a call at (615) 255-1820 to schedule your drop off.



For more information, head to Book'em's official website here.